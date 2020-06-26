Chemung Canal reopening more locations

(WETM) – Chemung Canal Trust Company announced that 13 of its 25 offices will be reopening their lobbies, effective Monday, June 29.

Customers will be required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. Acrylic-glass shields have been installed, as well as an accessible hand-sanitizing station in each lobby.

“We are excited to re-open many of our lobby doors and previously closed offices to the communities we serve. The modifications we have made to each office will allow us to provide a safe and healthy banking experience for both our customers and our employees.” Anders M. Tomson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemung Canal Trust Company

A complete list of the status and hours of all CCTC branch offices, effective Monday, June 29, is below.

The following branch offices will be reopening their lobbies and returning to full service:

· Auburn: 185 Grant Ave. (315) 253-7155

· Bath: 410 W. Morris St. (607) 776-3361

· Canton, PA: 5 W. Main St. (570) 673-5127

· Elmira: One Chemung Canal Plaza (607) 737-3711

· Horseheads: 29 Arnot Rd. (607) 739-0373

· Horseheads: 602 S. Main St. (607) 739-8735

· Ithaca: 304 Elmira Road (607) 272-2407

· Montour Falls: 303 W. Main St. (607) 535-7103

· Owego: 203 Main St. (607) 687-0670

· Seneca Falls: 54 Fall St. (315) 568-5820 – newly reopened

· Southport: 951 Pennsylvania Ave. (607) 734-2111

· Vestal: 100 Rano Blvd. (607) 763-4028

· Waverly: 405 Chemung St. (607) 565-8168

The following offices will be accessible through drive-up and walk-up windows only:

· Corning: 149 W. Market St. (607) 962-4668

· Cortland: 1094 Highway 222 (607) 753-1707

· Elmira Heights: 100 W. McCann’s Blvd. (607) 734-1323

· Elmira: 628 W. Church St. (607) 734-7204 – newly reopened

· Ithaca: 909 Hanshaw Rd. (607) 257-2194

· Ithaca: 806 W. Buffalo St. (607) 277-2609

· Troy, PA: 159 Canton St. (570) 297-0657

· Watkins Glen: 318 N. Franklin St. (607) 535-7186

The following offices remain temporarily closed, though ATMs remain active:

· Auburn: 110 Genesee St.

· Big Flats: 437 Maple Ave.

· Binghamton: 127 Court St.

· Owego: 1054 State Route 17C