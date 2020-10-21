Chemung Canal Trust Company Announces Expansion into the city of Buffalo, Erie, and Niagara Counties

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung Canal Trust Company announced it will be expanding to serve the city of Buffalo, Erie and Niagara Counties. CCTC intends to open a Loan Production Office in the near future.

President and Chief Executive Officer of CCTC, Anders M. Tomson says how excited the company is to expand their services.

“I am happy to announce that the bank will be entering the Western New York market with a dedicated lending presence,” Tomson said. “Buffalo, along with its surrounding communities, makes up the largest market in all of Upstate New York, and we are excited to extend our brand of professional, personal, and high-touch lending services to the region.”

The company also announced Michelle Maloney is hired as Senior Vice President and in-market Commercial Lending Officer. Maloney brings over 30 years of leadership and commercial-lending experience in the Western New York Region to the company. Recently, Michelle has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at the Bank of Akron, which, until recently, was headquartered in Akron, NY.

Tomson spoke highly about hiring Maloney as Senior VP and in-market Commercial Lending Officer.

“Michelle is a banker with a tremendous track record and reputation in Western New York,” said Tomson. “We are thrilled to have another community-minded banker on our team, and I am confident she will be an asset to both the community and our company.”

Chemung Canal Trust Company, headquartered in Elmira, NY, is a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State.