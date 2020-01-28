Chemung Canal Trust Company closing Towanda branch office

TOWANDA, Pa. – Chemung Canal Trust Company today announced that it will be closing its branch office on Main Street in Towanda, at the close of business on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Customers of the office will receive communications from the bank regarding details of the transition.

The bank will continue to serve Bradford County with its offices located in Canton and Troy, as well as the nearby Waverly Office, just over the Pennsylvania border. Additionally, customers may continue utilizing the bank’s many electronic banking channels to access their accounts 24/7, including ATMs, Web Banking, Mobile Banking and Telephone Banking.

The bank says they expect “to work closely with employees of the Towanda Office, in hopes of retaining them in other positions within the company.”