Chemung Canal Trust Company temporary closing three more branches

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung Canal Trust Company announced they will be temporarily closing three more branches as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offices closing are Big Flats (437 Maple Ave.), Owego (1054 State Route 17C) and Towanda (304 Main Street). These temporary modifications are being implemented in response to the continuously changing pattern of customer banking activity, as well as the ongoing social distancing guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and our local Health Departments.

The following branch will remain open and operate through their drive-up window, during their normal banking hours:

· Auburn: 185 Grant Ave.

· Canton, PA: 5 W. Main St.

· Corning: 149 W. Market St.

· Horseheads: 602 S. Main St.

· Ithaca: 304 Elmira Road

· Montour Falls: 303 W. Main St.

· Owego: 203 Main St.

· Southport: 951 Pennsylvania Ave.

· Vestal: 100 Rano Blvd.

