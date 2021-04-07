Chemung Chamber conducting landlord survey – NYS budget expected to help

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce will be conducting a survey regarding landlords throughout the month of April. The purpose of the survey will be to gauge the extent of the landlords’ issues with tenants not paying rent and the subsequent loss of income.

Kamala Keeley, President, and CEO of the Chamber spoke with 18 News today about the survey and she believes that it will shine a light on the problem locally. As for the effects on landlords in Chemung County, she is expecting the worst-case scenario, based on conversations she says she has had with local landlords. There is still an eviction moratorium on landlords, they cannot evict a tenant who is not paying rent for that sole reason. Millions of New Yorkers have been significantly impacted by COVID and have seen a loss of income, so that moratorium is keeping a roof over their heads. However, there have been reports of people taking advantage of the situation and abusing it.

In the proposed New York State budget, over two billion dollars is expected to go to New York landlords to help get some money coming in. Kamala said that some locals are having trouble paying property taxes and mortgages due to the lower amounts of rent coming in. She said it is similar to other legislation that never made it to Chemung County and believes it will help, the problem is that it likely will not help enough.

“Some of the larger municipalities did receive funding to help assist landlords, but because we’re a smaller municipality we didn’t receive that assistance. I think, yes, it would be beneficial. I don’t think it would be beneficial to the true extent that we need it to be here in Chemung County.” Said Kelley.

She also told 18 News that she hopes to see cooperation between the County and landlords regarding any property taxes, and other obligations. She said that County Executive, Chris Moss, has been very open in discussions with local landlords. She said “We’re all in this together” in that she has spoken to large property managers and small.