ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Executive’s office is gathering humanitarian aid supplies to be sent over to Ukraine.

They have a very specific list of supplies that they’re looking to gather, and will not accept anything not on the list which includes:

Flashlights and batteries

Diapers for babies and adults

First aid kits

Face masks and hand sanitizer

Personal hygiene kits including soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, floss, deodorant, shampoo, and shaving supplies

Basic first aid and pharmaceuticals like Aspirin, Acetaminophen, Cough medicine, bandages, and more

Dr. Stephen Coleman, who recently organized the Unity in the Community Rally to raise awareness and funds for Ukraine was delighted to see more people and organizations pitching in.

The spirit of giving is contagious!! My hope is that the major rallies over the weekend in Corning and in Elmira serve as a catalyst for more rallies, more events, and more fundraisers. I’m thankful for the 150 people on Sunday that came to my Unity in the Community Rally for the People of Ukraine at Elmira College to send their love and their money to Ukraine through the Elmira Rotary Club. Dr. Stephen Coleman, Political Scientist, Professor Emeritus at Elmira College

Supplies are being accepted at the front desks of the Hazlett Building at 203 Lake St. and the Human Resource Building at 425 Pennsylvania Ave. in Elmira during normal business hours until April 5th, 2022.

For more information or to coordinate additional donations and collections call (607) 873-1117 or email vazzarelli@chemungcountyny.gov