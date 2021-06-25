Chemung County adds more COVID-19 vaccine clinics at local markets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is adding more COVID-19 vaccine clinics to upcoming market events in Elmira.

The EastSide Market will host a walk-in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on June 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The market is set up on the west lawn of the Holiday Inn Riverview at 760 E. Water Street in Elmira.

The county is also extending its weekly Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 and Pfizer vaccine clinics at Wisner Market through the first two Thursdays of July, the 1st and 8th of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who receive the J&J shot will only need to attend once and those who receive Pfizer will need to return for a second dose three weeks later.

Anyone 12 and older can receive the Pfizer shot and those 18 and older can receive Johnson & Johnson.

Masks must be worn at all clinics and the shots are free with no insurance necessary.

For more information on the clinics and shots visit the Chemung County Health Department website.