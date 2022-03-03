Chemung County Senior Games announces 2022 start date

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 11: Lance Shaw and Norma Jenkins take a class in the game pickleball with a group fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on March 11, 2021 in Pompano Beach, Florida. The community held a mask-less pickleball lesson for the first time after 90% of the residents in the community were vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Senior Games are set to start this spring.

Events are scheduled for May 23 through June 16 with games including softball, pickleball, golf, shuffleboard, bocce, bowling, corn hole and many more. Events are for participants age 50 and older at sites across the county.

There is a $10 fee to participate in the events, and the first 500 athletes will receive a senior games t-shirt.

A field day and picnic will also be held on Thursday, June 16, at the Harris Hill Youth Camp. The “just for fun” events will include horseshoes, cornhole, miniature golf and more. The picnic will also cost $10.

The event schedule and applications are available by mail or online at www.chemungcountyny.gov or email cmorton@chemungcountyny.gov