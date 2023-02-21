ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has a new Deputy County Executive after a special meeting of the legislature Tuesday afternoon.

The county clerk confirmed with 18 News that County Treasurer Jennifer Furman was appointed as the new Deputy County Executive. According to the county, the appointment is effective immediately.

The Chemung County Legislature held a special meeting on February 21, 2023 to appoint a new Deputy Executive after David Sheen retired. The meeting was held just after noon in the Hazlett Building in downtown Elmira.

18 News has reached out to the county to ask what will happen to the Treasurer position with Furman’s new appointment.