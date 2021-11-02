Chemung County attorney handing out green light bulbs to honor veterans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With Veterans Day quickly approaching, residents are encouraged to place green light bulbs inside or outside their houses as part of Operation Green Light.

Operation Green Light gives Americans an opportunity to express their support to our veterans. People can participate through simple gestures like changing one light to green or sharing support on social media.

Bryan Maggs, a local attorney, is happy to help out the cause and hand out green light bulbs to residents.

“The biggest goal is to get awareness of what Operation Green Light is and hopefully it grows from year to year,” Bryan said. “The county and other municipalities are going to illuminate their buildings with green lights and we just wanted to give people an opportunity to pick up green lights wherever they could find them.”

Green light bulbs are available at Bryan Maggs’ office located on 110 Baldwin Street in Downtown Elmira.