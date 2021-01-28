Chemung County Board approves controversial drive-thru ATM on Carl Proper Dr.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Thursday, Chemung County Board members approved a drive-thru ATM on Carl Proper Drive next to the 100 West Water Street apartment building.

The approval passed with comments from members such as: where would trash and recycling move to for the apartment complex, Would it be a walk-thru ATM as well, and Will it affect traffic flow on Carl Proper Dr.

Elmira 2nd District Councilman, Brent Stermer said he does not approve the location of the ATM.

“I think it’s interesting, it’d be a unique place for downtown,” Stermer said. “I don’t necessarily think that drive up would be a good idea. I mean a walk up kiosk—I think that’s an awesome idea, because it helps you know, add dimension to the neighborhood. But as far as drive I would be very concerned because you wouldn’t be able to put another car, you know along beside it.”

Plans do not name which bank would operate the ATM. For a full look at the proposal, click here.

The proposal will now move to the City of Elmira officials for voting on Feb 4th.