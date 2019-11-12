Chemung County budget proposal released; read the full budget here

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over 400 pages of the proposed Chemung County budget has been released by the County Executive’s office.

County Executive Chris Moss spoke with 18 News about the budget, which includes a one percent property tax rate increase from $6.86 to $6.93.

Moss says the tax increase will utilize half a million dollars to balance the budget.

Moss also said, “it’s unfortunate to have a tax increase but felt it was necessary to balance the budget.”

Here are some highlights of the budget put out by Moss:

County employee insurance health costs will increase 14%, equating to a 2.1 million dollar increase over last year’s cost.

The proposed 2020 General Fund Tax Levy of $30,916,478 is an increase of 3.2% over the 2019 tax levy of $29,971,316. The proposed full value tax rate of $6.93 is an increase of 7 cents or 1%.

We project to incur a $352,061 deficit in 2019, therefore, our 12/31/2019 fund balance will decrease to approximately $24 million, or 14% of expenditures.

The mandated State Pension expense will increase from $7,095,344 to $7,417,228 in 2020.

Below is a full copy of the 433 page proposed budget.

Chemung County Annual Budge… by George Stockburger on Scribd