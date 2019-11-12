Chemung County budget proposal released; read the full budget here

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over 400 pages of the proposed Chemung County budget has been released by the County Executive’s office.

County Executive Chris Moss spoke with 18 News about the budget, which includes a one percent property tax rate increase from $6.86 to $6.93.

Moss says the tax increase will utilize half a million dollars to balance the budget.

Moss also said, “it’s unfortunate to have a tax increase but felt it was necessary to balance the budget.”

Here are some highlights of the budget put out by Moss:

  • County employee insurance health costs will increase 14%, equating to a 2.1 million dollar increase over last year’s cost. 
  • The proposed 2020 General Fund Tax Levy of $30,916,478 is an increase of 3.2% over the 2019 tax levy of $29,971,316. The proposed full value tax rate of $6.93 is an increase of 7 cents or 1%.
  • We project to incur a $352,061 deficit in 2019, therefore, our 12/31/2019 fund balance will decrease to approximately $24 million, or 14% of expenditures.
  • The mandated State Pension expense will increase from $7,095,344 to $7,417,228 in 2020.

Below is a full copy of the 433 page proposed budget.

Chemung County Annual Budge… by George Stockburger on Scribd

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now