HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Chemung County business pled guilty to pocketing sales tax money from its customers from 2011 to 2016, New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced.

Sheryl Spotts, owner of Spotts Innovations, Inc., an awning and window furnishing business in Horseheads, pled guilty to felony criminal tax fraud after an investigation of sales tax collections at the business.

Between 2011 and 2016, Spotts collected a total of $125,735.28 in sales tax directly from customers, but failed to file the necessary sales tax returns and remit that money to the Tax Department, a process required by law.

“Theft of sales tax is a crime that does not immediately impact a community,” Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore said, “but instead has an insidious effect as it steals monies over time belonging to the state and local municipalities.”

In addition to paying back the full amount of taxes collected, Sheryl Spotts and her husband William Spotts paid an additional $111,284.43 in interest.

“We hope that by prosecuting such crimes we can deter future tax fraud,” Wetmore said, “Our office thanks the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for their partnership and support with the investigation and prosecution of this matter.”