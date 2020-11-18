Chemung County businesses continue to hurt in Orange Zone

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Wednesday marks the fourth week in which parts of Chemung County has been in the orange zone; this has impacted over 30 businesses, and forced some to close down for good.

“We got businesses that are closing left and right, restaurants that will never reopen,” said Kristi Mertsock, Owner of Curly’s Chicken House.

Curly’s Chicken House is one of many businesses fighting to stay open in the orange zone.

“This restaurant in particular that I own, has been here 66 years. It’s a staple in our community and our government seems willingly to let it go,” Mertsock said. “We are hurting desperately. We call on our customers, our loyal customers to come out and please support us. We need them more than ever now.”

Mertsock tells 18 News she reached out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but has yet to get a response. She said she feels the governor is targeting the county and there is a lack of transparency.

“We feel that we’re being unfairly targeted,” said Mertsock. “Why we are still in the orange zone when our numbers are down? Why, in particular another county, in New York State, has higher numbers than we are, and they’re not in even a yellow zone, let alone an orange zone, why?”

Businesses have turned to their local legislators for help. New York’s 58th District Senator, Tom O’Mara said he is fighting for these businesses.

“These businesses are dying – they’re literally dying,” said Senator Tom O’Mara. “To go this long for a second time, I don’t believe it’s warranted under these circumstances. I am here with them every step of the way, to help them move forward, and to help businesses back open and get people back to work.”

Sen. O’Mara told 18 News he has not heard anything from the governors office. He said he is working with Congressman Tom Reed to figure out a way to help the hurting businesses. Sen. O’Mara also said it’s time for legislators to return back to Washington.

“It’s time for the federal government to act,” Sen. O’Mara said. “And provide some direct relief for these small businesses as we saw with the initial PPE loans, that were out there, that were forgivable as long as the businesses stayed in operation and kept their employees.”