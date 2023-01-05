CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is calling on local landlords to make their apartments smoke-free to protect tenants and their families from secondhand smoke.

The Chemung County Health Department issued a letter from the Southern Tier Tobacco Awareness Coalition (Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben) that aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of secondhand smoke. The letter also says tenants with neighbors who smoke can ask their landlords to take action.

“Unfortunately, for residents of apartments and other multi-unit housing, the decision to have a smoke-free home is not theirs alone,” the letter reads. “Secondhand smoke drifts from neighboring apartments and creates unhealthy living conditions for everyone in the building.”

“We are trying to convince all landlords to go to smoke-free housing, not just the higher-end complexes,” the message from STTAC read.

According to STTAC, secondhand smoke has over 250 dangerous and cancer-causing chemicals. It can also lead to ear infections, bronchitis, and asthma attacks in kids.

There is currently no law in New York State prohibiting smoking in multiunit housing.

Anyone looking for resources can contact Laura Sklba at the Health Department and STTAC at 607-737-2858.