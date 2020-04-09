Chemung County Chamber of Commerce providing resources for businesses during pandemic

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce is asking member businesses to fill out a quick, one-page Chamber Member Outreach & Support form to determine what is most needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We truly appreciate the feedback of our members. In addition, we are here for all local businesses and workers. We encourage the entire business community to utilize our resource webpage, attend upcoming webinars, and to contact us directly for guidance,” says Kamala Keeley, President & CEO of the Chamber.

The Chamber can be reached at info@chemungchamber.org or please leave a message at (607) 734-5137 and request a call back.

The Chamber would also like area businesses to be aware of the following COVID-19 updates:

Recent Webinar Recordings

Upcoming Chamber Webinars

State Updates

Federal Updates

COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave Policies