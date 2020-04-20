Chemung County Chamber of Commerce urges Congress to expand PPP, emergency loans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Thursday, April 16, the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce urged Congressional leadership to work together to appropriate additional funding for the CARES Act COVID-19 emergency loan programs known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Emergency Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

As a member of the Advocacy Coalition of Rochester Area Chambers (ACRAC), the Chemung Chamber spearheaded an additional letter of support from the regional group of chambers, mailed on April 17. In independently written requests, ACRAC and the Chemung Chamber wrote, in part:

“Unfortunately, unprecedented demand has caused both programs to quickly reach their statutory caps. Millions of businesses are at a standstill, with applications still in the pipeline, waiting to see if and when help may come. What’s more, the SBA is unable to accept new applications for either program, leaving countless businesses in the lurch. Small businesses comprise 99.9% of all U.S. businesses, and they are counting on Congress to reach an agreement in order to survive.

“No small business, self-employed individual, non-profit, or independent contractor should be left behind during this crisis. Once again, we urge you to work together and negotiate increased funding for the PPP and EIDL programs. The future of our economy is at stake.”

Download the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce letter here.

Download the ACRAC letter here.