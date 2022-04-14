HORSEHEADS, NY. (WETM) — The Chemung Department of Public Works has announced that the Compost facility in Horseheads will open next week, offering Chemung County residents a way to dispose of their yard waste.

The facility is located on Blostein Boulevard in the Village of Horseheads and will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The Hours are as follows:

Tuesday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday — 9 a.m. 3 p.m.

Thursday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The facility will remain open through November (weather permitting).

A County employee will be posted at the entrance hut. A photo will be taken of the vehicle’s registration, and the employee will log all materials entering and leaving the facility.

Up to 6 cars will be allowed at a time for unloading. Staff will be unable to assist in the unloading of vehicles. Numbered loading and unloading areas will be set up for brush and vegetative materials, and the unloading of compost and mulch.

If you wish to take compost or mulch from the site, drivers will be directed to a loading site and are asked to remain in the car, an employee at the site will then load the materials for you. If you only wish to take a small amount, you can exit your vehicle and load the mulch or compost yourself.