HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County has announced the reopening of the compost facility in Horseheads, allowing residents in the county to rid their yards of stored-up compostable materials.

The county has announced that the facility will be opening on Tuesday, April 18, and will be open to all county residents.

The hours of the facility will be set to the following:

Tuesday and Thursday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the county, acceptable waste will include:

Tree limbs and branches

Leaves

Grass

Flowers and Garden Vegetation

Brush and Hay

Items that are not accepted are the following:

Garbage and Trash

Stumps

Fence posts

Landscape timbers

Concrete

Asphalt

Bricks

Cinder Blocks

Food scraps

Dead Animals

Wood Pallets and wooden boards

Railroad ties

Nails, rebar, and other metallic items

patio blocks

If members of the public have any questions about the reopening of the compost facility, they are advised to contact Chemung County Public Works at 607-739-3869.