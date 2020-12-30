Data glitch shows incorrect numbers on Chemung County COVID-19 dashboard

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss tells 18 News that a glitch during data transfer presented some incorrect numbers on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday morning.

The dashboard showed 594 cases of COVID-19 at the Elmira Correctional Facility, which Moss says is not accurate, but rather recovered cases. Moss says the Southport Correctional Facility, which the dashboard shows 34 cases at, has seen a rise in cases through community spread, but that their active cases are not that high.

Chemung County’s dashboard also showed two fewer COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, going from 67 to 65. Moss says that was caused by a duplication in deaths being recorded.

On Wednesday the county reported 114 new cases with 121 active cases and 40 hospitalizations. On Tuesday the county had reported 50 new cases and 78 active cases.

The dashboard is expected to be fixed on Wednesday afternoon after the county transfers to a new system.