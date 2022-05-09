CHAPEL PARK, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care held its first free Drive-In Bingo event in Chapel Park today. At the event, older locals gathered to play BINGO from their cars, have fun and win prizes.

The event took place at Chapel Park, 83 Personius Road Pine City. Another Drive-In event will be held this Friday, May 13th at the Chemung County Fairgrounds, 170 Fairview Road Horseheads from 1 p.m. to 2:30. p.m. Participants must be 60+ years old.

Numbers were announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that attendees listened to on their car radios. The event also had a highway department sign that showed the numbers as they were being called. In order to signal that they had a BINGO, attendees honked their horns. After their cards were checked winners got to take home various prizes such as gift certificates to local restaurants.

Seniors that attended received a complimentary Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care BINGO Bag, which will include BINGO cards, a dauber and other fun BINGO surprises to enjoy while playing

Beth Stranges, the director of the Chemung County Department of Aging said that the event “is an effort to combat social isolation and loneliness that has been increasing during the Pandemic, the Chemung County Department of Aging has been working diligently to find options to engage with community members in a fun and safe manner.”

Registration is required, so if you missed out on today’s games make sure to make it out to Horseheads on Friday to join in!