Chemung County distributing 2,000 more at-home tests

Correction: A previous version of this article included the wrong date for the second distribution site. The date has been corrected.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In response to the high demand and scarcity of at-home COVID tests, Chemung County will be distributing 2,000 more to county residents.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss announced that the County will distribute 2,000 iHealth COVID-19 test kits at two locations next week. The announcement said that Moss “recognized the extreme difficulty Chemung County residents were experiencing in obtaining COVID-19 test kits.”

The kits will be available to the first 1,000 cars at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Chemung County Fair Grounds 170 Fairview Road Horseheads, NY 14845

Thursday, January 27, 2022 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Chapel Park 83 Personius Road Pine City, NY 14871



The test kits are only available to Chemung County residents. Anyone looking for instructions on how to use the kits can visit the Chemung County website.