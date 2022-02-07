Chemung County District 6 Legislator announces reelection campaign

BALDWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Chemung County Legislator has announced his run for re-election in the run-up to the 2022 election.

District 6 Legislator Brian Hyland announced his campaign on February 7, saying “Community matters to me” and citing his decades of work in public service. Hyland said he began on the Board of Directors for the Chemung Fire District and the Zoning Board of Appeals more than 20 years ago.

Hyland said he will use his “business and life experience” to listen to his constituents and “make a difference in our community.”

He also cited his experience serving on committees like Buliding and Grounds, Corrections and Law Enforcement, Multi-Services, and Personnel. He is also on the board of directors for the Chemung County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Advisory Board for the Department of the Aging and Long-Term Care.