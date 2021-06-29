Chemung County DMV reopening next month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Department of Motor Vehicles will be reopening on Monday, July 12 at 8:30 a.m., according to county executive Chris Moss. DMV offices across New York closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office’s normal working hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. All pre-scheduled appointments after that date have been canceled and residents may visit the License Bureau anytime during the aforementioned hours.

Driver’s licenses in New York that expired during the pandemic had been extended during the state of emergency, but the Governor allowed the emergency to expire last week. Those who had expiring licenses will now need to renew them.

The extension of the driver’s licenses and permits that have expired as of March 1, 2020, or after ended on June 24. The DMV reports those who have a license that expires from March 1, 2020, through August 31, 2021, are able to renew online by certifying their vision is acceptable and submit a vision test to the DMV within one year of renewal.

The Department of Motor Vehicles can be reached at (607) 737-5470.