Chemung County DMV reopening with limited services, by appointment

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County License Bureau (DMV) will be open by appointment only starting on June 15 for a limited number of transactions.

The following services will be made available:

Car/Motorcycle Permit Tests

Commercial Driver’s License Permit Tests

Get a NY License or Non-Driver ID

Make a Payment

Register/Get Plates

Upgrade to a RealID or Enhanced License.

All appointments must be made through the DMV’s scheduling system.