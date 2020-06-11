Chemung County DMV reopening with limited services, by appointment

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County License Bureau (DMV) will be open by appointment only starting on June 15 for a limited number of transactions.
The following services will be made available:
- Car/Motorcycle Permit Tests
- Commercial Driver’s License Permit Tests
- Get a NY License or Non-Driver ID
- Make a Payment
- Register/Get Plates
- Upgrade to a RealID or Enhanced License.
All appointments must be made through the DMV’s scheduling system.
Due to COVID-19 we will be dealing with all DMV business a bit differently. Everything will be done by appointment, mail, or drop box. We respectfully request your patience as we go through the transition. We ask that you follow the link to https://dmv.ny.gov/ to be sure you have all documents and ID’s required for your transaction. Dealers will be done by appointment or drop off only. We appreciate your business and look forward to providing services for you again.