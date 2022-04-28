ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Truckloads of relief supplies for the people of Ukraine were loaded in front of the Hazlett Building in Downtown Elmira early today.

The effort was organized by Chemung County Executive Chris Moss and featured donations from several local churches, schools, businesses, and the chamber of commerce.

Supplies included first aid, personal hygiene items, diapers, formula, canned foods, and boxed foods. The supplies will be driven to Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church in Johnson City N.Y. and packed into a shipping container before being sent out to Ukraine.

Father Teodor Czabala Jr. of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church was at the effort and said “…we want to try and make sure they have enough food to feed children, refugees, and the soldiers that out in the field…” Czabala added, “St. Nicholas has been in the area for almost 130 years as a parish, we’ve been an integral part of the Elmira area for a long time, many Ukrainians have lived in the area, raised their children here, paid their taxes here, we’re very grateful to everybody who is helping us to help the people in Ukraine.”

Vincent Azzarelli, the Chemung County Director of Civil Defense was also at the event and said local residents can continue to help out by contacting the St Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Elmira Heights on their website or by phone at (607) 734-1221

Groups who would like to coordinate their own collection and add donations to the county’s collection can contact the executive’s office at 607-873-1117 or at vazzarelli@chemungcountyny.gov.