CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — As Older Americans’ Month starts in May, the Chemung County Department of Aging has announced Drive-In Bingo for older adults to have some fun and win prizes.

Drive-In Bingo will be hosted on Friday, May 6 in Chapel Park, 83 Personius Road Pine City, and on Friday, May 13th at the Chemung County Fairgrounds, 170 Fairview Road Horseheads. The games will each take place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Numbers will be announced over short-distance FM radio frequency that seniors can listen to through their car radios. Participants will honk their horns when they have a BINGO.

Seniors that attend will receive a complimentary Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care BINGO Bag, which will include BINGO cards, a dauber and other fun BINGO surprises to enjoy while playing.

According to the Chemung County Department of Aging, “the event is an effort to combat social isolation and loneliness that has been increasing during the Pandemic, the Chemung County Department of Aging has been working diligently to find options to engage with community members in a fun and safe manner.”

Participants must be 60+ years old. Space is limited, and registration is required by calling (607) 737-5520