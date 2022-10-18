SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will once again participate in the nationwide Drug Take Back Initiative at the end of the month.

The Sheriff’s Office announced that it will take part in the DEA’s Drug Take Back day on October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to turn in expired and unused medications for proper disposal. Medicine should be in its original container with the label intact. Names on labels can be blacked out. Needles will not be accepted, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Two drop-off locations will be available on the 29th: