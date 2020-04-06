Chemung County Easter coloring contest

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

Chemung County, N.Y. (WETM) – As many residents are practicing social distancing and following their stay-at-home order, Chemung County is holding a Easter Coloring Contest.

The coloring contest is for ages 4-12 and they are split up into 3 categories; 4-6 years old, 7-9 years old, and 10-12 years old. Winners in each age group will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Participants need to download 1 of 2 coloring pages available on the Chemung County website here.

When you are finished with your pictures, all you need to do is take a picture and submit it by emailing chemungexec@chemungcountyny.gov or text it to (607) 215-1425.

The names of the winners will be announced on Facebook Live at Noon on Easter Sunday, April 12.