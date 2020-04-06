Breaking News
Two Steuben County residents die from COVID-19

Chemung County Easter coloring contest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Easter bunny, eggs, candy_1947581841955248-159532

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily. 

Chemung County, N.Y. (WETM) – As many residents are practicing social distancing and following their stay-at-home order, Chemung County is holding a Easter Coloring Contest.

The coloring contest is for ages 4-12 and they are split up into 3 categories; 4-6 years old, 7-9 years old, and 10-12 years old. Winners in each age group will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Participants need to download 1 of 2 coloring pages available on the Chemung County website here.

When you are finished with your pictures, all you need to do is take a picture and submit it by emailing chemungexec@chemungcountyny.gov or text it to (607) 215-1425.

The names of the winners will be announced on Facebook Live at Noon on Easter Sunday,  April 12.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now