Chemung County enacts State of Emergency for School Closings

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM) – Chemung county executive Christopher Moss and Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti have met with school superintendents from throughout Chemung County to develop a unified plan for an extended dismissal of students which will last through the 2020 Spring Break.

Chemung County officials have directed school districts within Chemung County to dismiss students at the close of schools on March 16, 2020 through their first scheduled day back from Spring Break April 14, 2020.

In the interim, Chemung County officials will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close communication with school districts.