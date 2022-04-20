ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss and Treasurer Jennifer Furman have announced that the County has a surplus of over $14 million in General Funds after the closure of the 2021 fiscal.

Moss and Furman said the primary reasons for the General Funds surplus are the $8.7 million generated in taxes versus “budgeted expectations” and the $7.7 million in “favorable payroll and employee benefits costs”. Part of the payroll and employee benefits costs included $3.5 million in health insurance.

The full announcement can be read below: