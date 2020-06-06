Chemung County Executive Chris Moss signs order to allow outdoor dining

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to a press release, earlier this morning, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss signed an Executive Order that allows local restaurants to not obtain authorization before providing outdoor dining.

This order suspends and modifies the provisions of any ordinance, resolution, regulation or permit requirement enacted by any local town or city that prevents restaurants from serving customers in an outdoor setting.

Moss also stating in the press release that restaurant owners are still advised to check with their liability insurance provider for proper outdoor coverage.