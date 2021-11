CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The public is invited to attend a preview of the proposed Chemung County 2022 budget on Monday, Nov. 15.

The preview will take place at the Big Flats Town Hall at 476 Maple St. in Big Flats, and will start at 6:00 p.m.

Some topics of discussion will include property tax cuts, park improvements, road projects, and more.

For more information about the 2022 budget, click here.