Chemung County Executive office on mask usage and social distancing for County employees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Executive office released information regarding mask usage and social distancing recommendations for County employees.

Effective May 19, 2021, NYS adopted CDC guidance that allows for discontinuation of mask use in a number of settings and under a variety of conditions.

The following guidelines and recommendations are to be implemented as of May 19:

Unvaccinated individuals must continue to wear a mask as previously required. While the risk of contracting COVID is lower for those fully vaccinated, we have seen positive cases in fully vaccinated individuals.

We recommend mask usage in the following situations: When dealing with members of the public When in shared offices and vehicles and 6 feet of social distancing cannot be observed.



Social distancing is still recommended.

The following County departments are excluded from the updated rules and must continue to follow the previous COVID guidelines. Those departments include the following: Public Transit Jail Nursing Facility Health Department



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Office of County Executive or the Public Health Department.