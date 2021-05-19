Chemung County Executive office on mask usage and social distancing for County employees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Executive office released information regarding mask usage and social distancing recommendations for County employees.

Effective May 19, 2021, NYS adopted CDC guidance that allows for discontinuation of mask use in a number of settings and under a variety of conditions.

The following guidelines and recommendations are to be implemented as of May 19:

  • Unvaccinated individuals must continue to wear a mask as previously required.
    • While the risk of contracting COVID is lower for those fully vaccinated, we have seen positive cases in fully vaccinated individuals.
  • We recommend mask usage in the following situations:
    • When dealing with members of the public
    • When in shared offices and vehicles and 6 feet of social distancing cannot be observed.
  • Social distancing is still recommended.
  • The following County departments are excluded from the updated rules and must continue to follow the previous COVID guidelines. Those departments include the following:
    • Public Transit
    • Jail
    • Nursing Facility
    • Health Department

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Office of County Executive or the Public Health Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending Now