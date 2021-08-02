Chemung County Executive releases his American Rescue Plan proposal

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Chemung County was given over $16 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan. After asking for community input, the county now has an allocation proposal.

The county began with a survey conducted over three weeks to find out where residents really wanted this money allocated towards. The survey showed large support for premium paid bonuses for essential workers and supplying grants for farmers. On the other hand showing strong opposition towards utilizing the funds on capital improvements for the First Arena, and Dunn Field.

Here is the breakdown of their findings:

Chemung county executive Chris Moss said he used this data to create his distribution proposal. The top three spending items being maintenance of infrastructure, nursing facility, and community investment and tourism.

Here is the breakdown of the spending plan proposal:

Maintenance of Infrastructure: $9,000,000 (55%)

Nursing facility: $2,500,000 (15%)

Community Investment: $1,150,000 (7%)

Tourism: $1,075,000 (7%)

Municipal Broadband build-out: 1,000,000 (6%)

Not for profit: $894,448 (6%)

Room tax distribution: $376,403 (2%)

Grant Management: $242,937 (1%)

In order to move forward with the plan moss will need approval from the legislature. Moss assumes that each project will require different logistics and will get approved by the legislature in pieces, rather than the full proposal as a whole.