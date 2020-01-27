Chemung County Executive signs executive order to live stream county meetings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss has signed an executive order that will allow the county to stream county meetings and emergency-related information.

Moss says the goal of the executive order, called the Chemung County Emergency Web-casting and Open Government Initiative, is to increase transparency in the county government.

“One of the campaign promises I made in 2018 was to make Chemung County government more transparent,” said Moss. “And one way we wanted to do that was through web-casting public meetings.”

Moss says the newly-purchased equipment will be set up in the Hazlett Building in Elmira. One of the rooms the equipment can be set up in is used for meetings involving civil service, the Industrial Development Agency (IDA), and potential bid openings.

The plan is for the airport and sheriff offices to eventually have this technology so that they can broadcast during emergency situations.

Moss is also requesting that the Chemung County Legislature ‘immediately adopt” these new rules.

Moss talked about live-streaming meetings as part of his first 30-day plan last January when he first took office.

“I think that will be great for having greater involvement from the community for people who can’t make it,” said Moss on his first day on the job after winning a hotly-contested race in November.