Chemung County Executive vetoes several county budget amendments proposed by the Legislature

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss has announced several vetos of amendments proposed by the county legislature in the executive budget.

Last week the legislature announced several proposed amendments to the proposed 2022 operating budget, including a 7.0% full value tax cut to County residents and a 4% salary increase for almost all elected and appointed officials.

The original proposed $209 million budget featured a 6.3 percent property tax rate decrease, which Moss says is the largest decrease for county residents in a decade.

County Executive Moss outlined several categories of amendments that were vetoed:

Appropriating $1.38 million for studies into legislative redistricting, county employee salary study, funding for the FQHC Project, funding the Incubator Project, and funding for a nursing facility feasibility study.

Wage compression recommendations

Abolishment of the Special Investigator to the County Attorney

Salary adjustment for the Information Technology Director

Payroll Turnover adding to the Executive’s budget

American Rescue Plan Projects/Incentives

Orange Zone Stimulus

Agricultural Subsidy

Relocation of the District Attorney’s Office

In a letter released Thursday County Executive Moss said the legislature “has no authority to add new items to the budget, nor do they have the authority to add or increase the total amount of the budget as submitted by the County Executive.”

County Executive Moss also said the county’s American Rescue Plan funding is not a “slush fund for the Legislature.”

A full review of the County Executive’s vetoes can be read below:

“In closing, I look forward to working with the Legislature in a cooperative manner to establish a path forward on the utilization of ARP funds. Projects outlined in the ARP plans furnished by both the Executive Branch and the Legislature should be individually approved through the Legislative process allowing public comment and individual Legislator input from the entire body, not just through a legislative Republican caucus.”

18 News has reached out to Chemung County Legislature Chairman David Manchester for comment on the vetoes.