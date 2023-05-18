CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has joined other local counties and counties across New York in extending its state of emergency after Title 42 ended last week.

Title 42 expired on May 11, and the day before, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss declared a county-wide state of emergency, saying he had reason to believe the county could see a sudden influx of immigrants. That state of emergency was originally set to end on May 15.

However, Moss issued another declaration, extending the state of emergency for another five days. It now ends on May 20.

The declaration prohibits local towns or business owners, especially hotels, from doing business with other towns to house migrants or asylum seekers. People who violate this could get tickets from the sheriff’s office, face fines, and be guilty of a misdemeanor.

Schuyler County and Tioga County also both declared and extended states of emergencies.