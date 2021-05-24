Chemung County Fair back on for 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Another Southern Tier favorite will return: The Chemung County Fair is back! Fair organizers announced on its Facebook page on Monday that the 179th County Fair will return in the summer of 2021.

This was following new guidance from New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on May 17 that local fairs may resume this summer. The 2020 Chemung County Fair was previously cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

179th Annual Chemung County Fair takes place at the county’s fairgrounds in Horseheads. The fair will run from August 3 to August 8, 2021.