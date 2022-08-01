HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The 180th Chemung County Fair is taking place this week. The fair will be held Tuesday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 7th.

There will be carnival rides, acrobats, a magician, food trucks, a horse show and more. In addition to the activities taking place during the day, there will also be a Demolition Derby, tractor pulls, and professional wrestling all taking place at the Grandstand.

Fair admission is five dollars for adults and free for children ten years old and under. In addition to traditional carnival food, there will also be local food trucks from the area. Tickets for the Grandstand events and for the rides are sold separately.

For more information about the fair or to purchase tickets visit their website here.