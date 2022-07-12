HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The 180th Chemung County Fair is making its return this August. The event will take place from August 2nd through the 7th.

There will be plenty of different acts and rides throughout all of the days with the two signature events being the demolition derby and professional wrestling.

The demolition derby will take place on two of the days: August 2nd at 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 7th at 4 p.m. at the Grandstand.

The East Coast Professional Wrestling event will take place on Wednesday, August 3rd at 7 p.m. at the Grandstand.

Don Wainwright, Chemung County Agricultural Society Board Member, said there are plenty of fun acts lined up.

“We’re looking to have more entertainment, more rides,” Wainwright said, “one of our free acts this year is the Valinda family, 7th generation and they’re are putting on free acts throughout the fair and we have a street magician and he’s really good. There’s a lot more interactive stuff this year than there was in the past.”

For more information about the fair visit their website here.