Chemung County Farmer’s Market Coupon Distribution

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care will be distributing coupons this year at distribution sites due to COVID-19 precautions.

Farmer’s Market coupons will not be distributed at the main office. Distribution will happen from the convenience of your vehicle,

The scheduled drive thru locations below:

Monday, July 13th New Beginnings UMC 300 Easter Miller Street Elmira 14904 from 9:30-11:30AM.

Wednesday, July 15th Chemung County Fairgrounds Fairview Road Horseheads 9:30-11:30AM.

Friday, July 17th Chapel Park 83 Personius Road Pine City 9:30-11:30 AM

Friday, July 17th Faith Temple Church 765 Harper Street Elmira 2:00-3:00 PM.

To be eligible for Farmer Market coupons you must:

Be a New York Resident

60 years of age or older

Income Guidelines 1 person – 1968/month 2 people – 2658/month 3 people – 3349/month



Coupons will be available on a first come first serve basis.