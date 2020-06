ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County AG Promotion and Chemung County Executive’s Office are teaming up on Wednesday for a free milk giveaway.

The event is Wednesday, June 24th starting 11:00AM.

The giveaway will be taking place at 2 locations, Old Topps Plaza (299 S. Main Street. Elmira, N.Y.) and EOP (650 Baldwin Street.Elmira N.Y.).

They will be running the free milk giveaway until they run out. There is a 2-gallon limit and you can either walk or drive-up.