Chemung County Habitat for Humanity: Women Build 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Executive Director of Chemung County Habitat for Humanity’s Sylvie Farr and her good friend Sledge to talk about this years upcoming “Women Build 2020”.

This year leading up to International Women’s Build Day, Lower’s and Habitat for Humanity will come together on Saturday, March 7th to help with local building projects like painting, outdoor repairs, installations and yard work.

Farr says, “This event is a great way to help raise awareness of the challenges women face as well as celebrate the empowerment of women, all while building affordable housing for low-income families in Chemung County”.

After 7 successful years, Chemung County Habitat for Humanity decided to host two events this year. Normally they always have the event at the beginning of May, but after great turnouts, they decided to jump on board with this year’s March event.

Sign-in begins at 8:30 on March 7th and May 9th and the event runs from 9 AM-3 AM.

To learn more information and register to get involved visit : https://chemungcountyhabitat.org/events/