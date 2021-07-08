Chemung County Health Department issues rabies alert, free rabies clinic for pets

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department has issued a rabies alert due to the presence of disease rabies in terrestrial animals in the area.

The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health declared a rabies alert for Chemung County several years ago, which requires the county to notify the public of the presence of rabies and set requirements for the county.

Rabies shots are required for dogs, cats, and domestic ferrets at least four months old in the county. Anyone who fails to vaccinate their pet and keep their shots up to date can be fined up to $200.

A free rabies clinic will be held at the Ernie Davis Community Center Gym on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration can be completed online on the county’s rabies website.

If a dog, cat, or domestic ferret bites a person, the pet must be confined and observed for 10 days to ensure it’s healthy. All bites are required to be reported to the Chemung County Health Department.

For more information on rabies and the dates or free rabies vaccination clinics, call 607-733-2019.