Chemung County Health Department to continue on-site vaccination clinics in March

FILE – This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo shows vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned to continue into March 2022 by the Chemung County Health Department.

The dates and locations for the clinics will go as follows:

Wednesday, March 2 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for everyone five and up

Wednesday, March 9, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for everyone five and up

Wednesday, March 16, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for everyone five and up

Wednesday, March 23, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for everyone five and up

Wednesday, March 30, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for everyone five and up

The clinics can be found at 104 Washington St. in Elmira.

Walk-ins are accepted by pre-registrations are recommended to reduce wait times at the clinic.

The clinics will have Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available and offered on availability; J & J vaccine is no longer offered at Chemung County Health Department Clinics.

To register for an appointment you can go to Chemung County’s website.