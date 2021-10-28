Chemung County Health Department to hold booster only vaccination clinics in November

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will hold booster only vaccination clinics coming up in November. All three vaccine types will be offered based on availability. The clinics are as follows.

Chemung County Health Department Booster Clinics

Thursday November 4th, Tuesday November 9th, Thursday November 18th from 9:30-11:30 AM at 103 Washington Street Elmira, NY 14901

New Beginnings Church Booster Clinics

Monday November 8th and 15th from 2:00-4:00 PM at 300 East Miller Street Elmira, NY 14904

These will all require pre-registration here.