Chemung County Health Department to hold booster only vaccination clinics in November

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will hold booster only vaccination clinics coming up in November. All three vaccine types will be offered based on availability. The clinics are as follows.
Chemung County Health Department Booster Clinics
Thursday November 4th, Tuesday November 9th, Thursday November 18th from 9:30-11:30 AM at 103 Washington Street Elmira, NY 14901
New Beginnings Church Booster Clinics
Monday November 8th and 15th from 2:00-4:00 PM at 300 East Miller Street Elmira, NY 14904
These will all require pre-registration here.