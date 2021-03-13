Chemung County Health Department to hold COVID vaccine clinic on Mar. 15

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 17 Aviation Dr. in Big Flats on Mar. 15.
The mass vaccination clinic will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
The clinic is open to people listed under the phase 1A and 1B priority list.
This includes but is not limited to:
- People aged 60 and older
- People with comorbidities (18 years old or older)
- Homeless shelters and employees
- Restaurant employees
- Restaurant Delivery Workers
- Hotel/Motel Workers
- Grocery Store and Convenience Store employees
If you’d like to sign up for the clinic, click here.