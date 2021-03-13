Chemung County Health Department to hold COVID vaccine clinic on Mar. 15

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 17 Aviation Dr. in Big Flats on Mar. 15.

The mass vaccination clinic will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

The clinic is open to people listed under the phase 1A and 1B priority list.

This includes but is not limited to:

  • People aged 60 and older
  • People with comorbidities (18 years old or older)
  • Homeless shelters and employees
  • Restaurant employees
  • Restaurant Delivery Workers
  • Hotel/Motel Workers
  • Grocery Store and Convenience Store employees

If you’d like to sign up for the clinic, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now