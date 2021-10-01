Chemung County Health Department to hold vaccine clinics early next week; Pfizer booster shots available

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department announced that they will hold multiple vaccine clinics over the next two weeks. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson/Janssen vaccines will be available based on availability.
The Pfizer booster shot will be available to those that fit under the following criteria:
- You are 65 or older
- You are 18-64 and at high risk of severe COVID-19
- You are 18-64 with frequent insistutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 putting you at high risk of serious complication of COVID-19, including severe COVID-19;
- At least six months have passed after the completion of your primary two-dose vaccination series
The following clinics with locations, dates, and times can be found below:
- New Beginnings United Methodist Church, Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 300 E. Miller St., Elmira, N.Y.
- Chemung County Health Department Clinic, Wednesday, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 103 Washington St., Elmira, N.Y.
- Faith Temple Church, Thursday Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 722 Standish St., Elmira, N.Y.
These clinics are available for walk-in appointments, but pre-registration is strongly recommended to keep wait times down. Registrations can be found here.