Chemung County Health Department to hold vaccine clinics early next week; Pfizer booster shots available

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department announced that they will hold multiple vaccine clinics over the next two weeks. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson/Janssen vaccines will be available based on availability.

The Pfizer booster shot will be available to those that fit under the following criteria:

  • You are 65 or older
  • You are 18-64 and at high risk of severe COVID-19
  • You are 18-64 with frequent insistutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 putting you at high risk of serious complication of COVID-19, including severe COVID-19;
  • At least six months have passed after the completion of your primary two-dose vaccination series

The following clinics with locations, dates, and times can be found below:

  • New Beginnings United Methodist Church, Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 300 E. Miller St., Elmira, N.Y.
  • Chemung County Health Department Clinic, Wednesday, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 103 Washington St., Elmira, N.Y.
  • Faith Temple Church, Thursday Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 722 Standish St., Elmira, N.Y.

These clinics are available for walk-in appointments, but pre-registration is strongly recommended to keep wait times down. Registrations can be found here.

