Chemung County hiring correction officer, civil service exam being offered

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Civil Service Office is offering the Civil Service Exam for the Correction Officer position at the Chemung County Jail.

The exam is being held on June 5, 2021, but the deadline to apply is April 16, 2021. There is a $20.00

as a non-refundable exam fee. The starting rate for the position is $21.61.

You must be a Chemung County resident at least one month prior to the exam and possess a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma.

For further information, you can go to www.chemungcountyny.gov select Employment and Upcoming Exams.